SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,374 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,540,643 shares of company stock worth $214,474,338. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

