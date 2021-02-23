SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,259 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.55.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

