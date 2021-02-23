Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.41. 12,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 7,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

