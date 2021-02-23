SHIELD (XSH) Price Up 3.7% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $307,634.95 and approximately $25.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.32 or 0.03195559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00352387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.32 or 0.01033034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.98 or 0.00434954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00381151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00252752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022282 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.