SHIELD (XSH) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $307,634.95 and $25.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.32 or 0.03195559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00352387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.32 or 0.01033034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.98 or 0.00434954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00381151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00252752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022282 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

