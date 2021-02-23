Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,930 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 17.7% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

