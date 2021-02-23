ShipChain Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $618,702.34 and approximately $7.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00053912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00734784 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00038496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.30 or 0.04491563 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003539 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

