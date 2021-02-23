Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 1.7% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $88.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,292.60. 78,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,262. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,250.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,083.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 811.97, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

