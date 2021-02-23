Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 5.9%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,205.44 and last traded at $1,300.24. Approximately 3,444,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 1,332,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,381.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Get Shopify alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 833.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,250.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,083.99. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.