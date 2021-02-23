SIBCoin Trading Down 29.7% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $793,913.50 and approximately $5,644.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,031.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.86 or 0.03193429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00359270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.81 or 0.01038504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.11 or 0.00435366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.39 or 0.00383892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.80 or 0.00253583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022398 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,998,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

