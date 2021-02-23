Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 77,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,775. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.