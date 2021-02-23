Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

