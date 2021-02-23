Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Shares Down 2.4%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 186,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 232,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

