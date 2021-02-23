Sify Technologies (SIFY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/10/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

2/9/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. 0.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

