Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Down 17.4%

Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) dropped 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 596,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 569,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

