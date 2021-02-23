Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 10,259 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,969. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $382.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

