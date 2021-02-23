Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,209 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.9% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 598,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.27. The stock had a trading volume of 282,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.92. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

