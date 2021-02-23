Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 23,462 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 146.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.57. 52,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.37 and its 200-day moving average is $255.66. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

