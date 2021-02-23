Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 214,733 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 1.93% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,686. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

