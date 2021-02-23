Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,182 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,829. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

