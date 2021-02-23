Sigma Planning Corp Buys 9,148 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,992,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 86,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,418. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

