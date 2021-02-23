Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $353.43. The company had a trading volume of 326,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,809. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.