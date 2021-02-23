Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. 262,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,384. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.