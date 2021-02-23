Sigma Planning Corp Has $10.46 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 406,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 157,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 116,979 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,779,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. 251,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $61.03.

