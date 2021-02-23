Sigma Planning Corp Has $13.97 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 392.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,338 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 371,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 286,467 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.99. 377,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

