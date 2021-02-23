Sigma Planning Corp Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.08. 733,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.08 and its 200-day moving average is $297.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $316.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

