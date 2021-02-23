Sigma Planning Corp Has $33.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,263 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,448 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82.

