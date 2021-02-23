Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.44% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKH. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA JKH traded down $14.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $397.83. 19,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.19. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.44 and a 1-year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

