Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.94 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.58. 3,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,370. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $219.93.

