Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

