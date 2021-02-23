Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 1.37% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

PSJ traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,380. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $187.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average is $141.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

