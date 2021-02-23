Sigma Planning Corp Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.34. 1,823,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,790. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $115.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

