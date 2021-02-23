Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 147.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,908 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.18% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of ARKW traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.20. 318,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,284. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day moving average is $131.87.

