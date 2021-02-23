Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.55. 166,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

