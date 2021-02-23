Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 303,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $68.15. 136,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,859. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $68.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99.

