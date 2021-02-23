Sigma Planning Corp Invests $8.35 Million in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 3.44% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXY remained flat at $$89.77 on Tuesday. 324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,937. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.