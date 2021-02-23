Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $289,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 16,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.98. 90,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,015. The company has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average of $164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

