Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,629 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. 27,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.