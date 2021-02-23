Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,651,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,594. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $137.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

