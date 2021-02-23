Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126,187 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.18% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 28,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,097. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

