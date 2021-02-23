Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,483 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,223. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

