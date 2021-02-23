Sigma Planning Corp Sells 10,749 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.49.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $16.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.30. 290,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,163. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

