Sigma Planning Corp Sells 10,990 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. 944,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,973,785. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

