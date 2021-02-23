Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,414 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

EFAV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,296 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

