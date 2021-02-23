Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,817 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in PayPal by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 3,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 61,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PayPal by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 397,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 302,689 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $12.31 on Tuesday, reaching $261.54. The company had a trading volume of 789,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.47 and its 200 day moving average is $216.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

