Sigma Planning Corp Takes $6.43 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.83% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $670,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NYSEARCA:JKK traded down $10.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.36. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.95. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.27 and a 12-month high of $352.89.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

