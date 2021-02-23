Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Down 7.7%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $35.39. 1,910,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,082,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

In other Signify Health news, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

