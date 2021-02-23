Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 179,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 28,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Silver Lake Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.