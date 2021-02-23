Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 6.8%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82. 655,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 458,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a market cap of C$163.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 43.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other Silver One Resources news, Director Luke Anthony Norman sold 167,500 shares of Silver One Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,687,500.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

