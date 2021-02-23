Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Down 6.7%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 1,712,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,592,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.
In other Silver Spike Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSPK)
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.
